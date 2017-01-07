There is no doubt over the PM’s good intentions to turn the country into an ‘Asian Tiger’. However, this seems like a far cry considering the direction the country is taking. Almost all developments have been backed by foreign loans and supervised by foreign experts. Imports are increasing at a high rate. In fact, foreign help is taken for projects like garbage removal. So, achievements of foreign countries are being celebrated as the country’s achievements.

Similarly, high reliance on foreign aid is increasing. The amount of foreign debt is increasing no sign of forex savings or earnings to pay back the loans with interest and profits on FDI. The spirit of self-reliance is not only missing, but there is no visible effort to groom the nation for self- reliance to develop Pakistan as an Asian Tiger.

M Akram Niazi

Rawalpindi

0



0







In strangers’ hands was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177281-In-strangers-hands/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "In strangers’ hands" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177281-In-strangers-hands.