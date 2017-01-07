Suicide in a hostel

The mysterious death of Naila Rind – a 22-year-old final-year student of the University of Sindh, Jamshoro – has sent a wave of fear among the university’s students and their parents. This is an indication of the vulnerability of women in public places. The ‘alleged suicide’ has to be thoroughly investigated to ensure safety of other hostel inmates as well. If universities will become a place of murders and suicides, conservative parents might not appreciate sending their daughters to study. It is feared that girls might be forced to abandon their studies.

It is the responsibility of the Sindh University administration and others who are at the helm of affairs to investigate this case with utmost care and transparency.

Kashif Hakro

Karachi

