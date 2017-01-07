Amusing criticism

Print Story
Time after time, Imran Khan belittles the present government. According to the news report, ‘Opposition’s job is to identify wrongs: Imran’ (Jan 6), he said the work of the opposition is to blame the government which is then required to prove its innocence.
Why does he not understand that he represents only 10 percent of the country’s population – mostly from KP? His politics is restricted to demanding resignations from the PM, CMs, home ministers, and so on. He should realise that even if all ministers and heads of institutions resign he would still not be able to become the country’s PM.
M Sarwar Mir
Gujrat