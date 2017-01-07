Women’s safety

The Punjab government has launched the Women Safety mobile phone app in the province. This is a great initiative taken to prevent and combat sexual harassment. The efforts of the concerned authorities including the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the Punjab CM’s Special Monitoring Unit (SMU) and the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) to take this historic step should be applauded.

There has been a rapid increase in cases of violence against women. Domestic violence in Pakistan is a social problem. Victims have no legal recourse. On an average, 5,000 women are killed every year from domestic violence. Law-enforcement agencies do not view domestic violence as a crime and refuse to register such cases brought to them. Forced marriages, honour killings, acid attacks, etc are prevalent in society. The Punjab Assembly has already passed a historic bill for the protection of women’s rights. The launch of the mobile phone application is another exemplary step taken by the government to give protection to women from sexual violence.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

