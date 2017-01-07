Briefs

Steps urged to improve exports

LAHORE: Continuously waning exports coupled with unmanageable trade deficit necessitate a policy shift and a well-tailored strategy to tackle the factors contributing heavily to these economic ills, a statement issued by Lahore’s apex business body said on Friday.

“According to available data, Pakistan’s exports remained lower during the financial year 2015-16 declining by 12.1 percent to settle at $20.81 billion compared to $23.66 billion in the previous year,” President of Lahore Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) Abdul Basit and vice president Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said in a joint statement.

“Country’s trade deficit rose to $26.1 billion in November 2016 as compared to $23 billion in the same period a year ago.” They further said the unremitting fall in exports and a yawning trade deficit needed immediate attention of the policy makers.

“China, Saudi Arabia, United States, India, Kuwait, Malaysia, Japan, Afghanistan, European Union, and United Arab Emirates are the only mentionable trade partners of Pakistan,” The LCCI office-bearers said lamenting at the poor state of efforts to find out new markets for Pakistani merchandise.

They added Pakistan has been running consistent trade deficit because of various reasons including dependence on a few countries/few export items, undue imports, and lack of interest to find out new destinations for Pakistani products.

US sues D-Link

WASHINGTON/BOSTON: The U.S. Federal Trade Commission filed a lawsuit against D-Link Corp on Thursday, accusing the Taiwan-based manufacturer of failing to take reasonable steps to protect its routers and internet-linked security cameras from hackers. The FTC brought the charges as part of a broader effort to improve security of internet-connected devices, including routers, webcams, digital video recorders and other widely used consumer electronics devices.

The company said in a statement it would "vigorously defend itself against the unwarranted and baseless charges".

The FTC "fails to allege, as it must, that actual consumers suffered or are likely to suffer actual substantial injuries," it added.

Concerns about security of internet-connected devices, which are sometimes referred to collectively as the internet of things, or IoT, have surged since last year when hackers used armies of compromised routers, webcams and other electronic devices to launch a series of increasingly powerful attacks that severed access to some of the world´s biggest websites.

Security experts blamed those attacks on lax security in large numbers of IoT devices from dozens of manufacturers.

They have called on the industry to better secure their equipment, removing easy-to-exploit vulnerabilities such as the use of default passwords that give hackers the keys to remotely access machines over the web.

Allison Nixon, director of security research with cyber intelligence firm Flashpoint, said the FTC´s action could encourage IoT manufacturers to beef up security.

Malaysia’s exports surge 7.8pc

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia´s exports increased significantly in November, led by rising shipments of manufactured and agricultural goods, government data showed on Friday.

Exports in November expanded 7.8 percent from a year earlier, faster than the 1.4 percent increased forecast by a Reuters poll. In October, exports fell 8.6 percent, the biggest drop in 18 months.

The rise in manufactured and agricultural goods exports were led by shipments of electrical and electronic products, and palm oil and palm-based goods, according to data from the International Trade and Industry Ministry.

Malaysia´s imports in November also rose, by 11.2 percent from a year earlier, following October´s 6.6 percent decline.

The trade surplus in November slightly narrowed to 9.03 billion ringgit ($2.02 billion), from 9.8 billion ringgit the previous month.

Exports to the United States rose 9.9 percent from a year earlier in November, while those to Europe gained 12.3 percent.

Exports to China rose 12 percent, due to higher demand for electrical and electronic products and palm-based goods. Malaysia reports trade figures in ringgit.

‘Japan contributes to US employment’

TOKYO: Japan´s trade minister Hiroshige Seko said on Friday that Japanese companies have and will continue to contribute to employment in the United States.

In a regular press conference after a cabinet meeting, he said it is important for Japan´s auto industry to gain understanding of its strong efforts to contribute to the U.S. economy.

Seko was speaking after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatened to impose heavy taxes on Toyota Motor Corp if it builds its Corolla cars for the U.S. market at a plant in Mexico.

Iron ore shipments hit record high

SYDNEY: December iron ore shipments to China from Australia´s Port Hedland terminal hit a record 37.4 million tonnes in December, boosted as users such as BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals Group ramped up production.

Overall shipments from the world´s biggest iron ore export terminal also climbed to a record 43.9 million tonnes last month, according to the Pilbara Ports Authority.

The previous record for iron ore exports to China was 35.5 million tonnes, while the overall record was 42.9 million tonnes. Both were set last August.

"We saw records in both categories in December," a port spokesman said. "It was a very active month.

"Iron ore prices soared 80 percent in 2016 as economic stimulus in China helped sustain steel output. China imports the vast majority of the world´s sea-traded iron ore.

Asian shares rise

TOKYO: Asian shares recovered to four-week highs on Friday as a surge in the dollar and its borrowing costs sparked by Donald Trump´s election eased, with the U.S. 10-year yield slipping to one-month lows.

European shares were expected to be little changed, with financial spreadbetters expecting a flat to 0.1 percent rise in Britain´s FTSE and a flat to slightly weaker opening in Germany´s DAX.

The U.S. dollar stayed near three-week lows against a basket of currencies though it bounced back slightly as the Chinese yuan gave up some of its massive gains made in the previous two days despite Friday´s strong midpoint fixing by China´s central bank.

"The market appears to be on risk-on mode. It could be because of stabilising U.S. yields. It could be signs of stability in Europe, or a recovery in oil. Anything that has been battered by higher U.S. rates is coming back," Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

