MEXICI CITY: While US President-elect Donald Trump wants to put the brakes on projects by Toyota and American automakers in Mexico, the country has become a global powerhouse when it comes to making cars.

Mexico is the world´s fourth exporter and seventh producer of vehicles, which are made in 14 of the country´s 32 states, according to industry figures.

The $52 billion per year industry represents some 875,000 jobs in Mexico, according to the economy ministry. But the US president-elect wants to bring those jobs back to the United States.

Trump threatened on Thursday to impose a stiff tariff on Toyota if it goes through with plans to build a new factory in Mexico instead of making it in the United States.

