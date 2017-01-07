KARACHI: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance met on Friday to discuss the abandoned properties organisation (APO) case, as one of the agendas of the meeting in the context of the loss of billions of rupees, a statement said on Friday.

To a question from Committee Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) President Syed Iqbal Ashraf said that the funds were siphoned off from the Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and not the NBP.

He said following the formal instructions of APO officials, all funds were remitted to HBL for onward credit to APO, which was then credited by HBL to the account of another company not owned by APO.

“This was a fictitious company set up only for the purpose of defrauding APO of billions of rupees,” Ashraf said, adding that the total sum of such transfers amounted to Rs1.54 billion according to NBP’s records.

Upon being questioned over proofs pertaining to his statement, Ashraf said that the internal investigation revealed this case following submission of all the documents to FIA as a matter of proof.”

In its urge to secure the interests of its client, the NBP had acted with promptness to secure the interest of its clients right after a query was received from Allah Yar, administrator of APO, after which an internal inquiry was launched; following an FIR being registered on the same, resulting in the arrest of several people.

