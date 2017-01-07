Sydney

A weaker U.S. dollar pushed London copper prices higher on Friday following losses overnight, but traders said gains would be limited by profit taking.

"The market is getting some mileage out of the (weaker) dollar, but the moves are not that big," a trader in Sydney said on condition of anonymity.

"We´re not expecting anything big, it would just bring out the profit taking.

"Copper slipped 1.2 percent on Thursday after investors cut bets on higher prices.

Investors in copper, used in power lines and construction, turned cautious after prices surged 2.6 percent in the previous session to their highest since Dec.

16.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange stood 0.4 percent higher at $5,601 a tonne by 0241 GMT, reversing losses from the previous session.

