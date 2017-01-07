Karachi

Trading of lint improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates remained unchanged.

The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs6,300/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,435/maund and Rs6,897/40kg after an addition of Rs135 and Rs145 as upcountry expenses, respectively. A trader said that overall cotton production needed to be increased to fulfil the consumption demand in the country, but it rather reduced in some areas. “An increase in sugarcane crop shows that growers are moving towards other crops,” he added. KCE recorded domestic transactions of around 9,000 bales in between Rs6,100/maund to Rs6,700/maund. Transactions were recorded from Daharki in Sindh, while from Mianwali, Pir Mehal, Haroonabad, Bahawalpur, Chistian, Fort Abbas, Rahim Yar Khan and Khanpur in Punjab.

