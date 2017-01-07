Hot Now

TOKYO: The dollar crawled up on Friday as the dust settled from its tumble overnight to a three-week low, although gains were limited ahead of the U.S. non-farm payrolls due out later in the session.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies was up 0.1 percent at 101.610 after dropping overnight to as low as 101.300, its lowest since Dec. 14. It was on track to lose about 0.8 percent on the week.

The index, which had set a 14-year high of 103.820 just three days ago on a seeming resumption of the dollar-bullish ´Trump trade´, was weakened overnight by lacklustre U.S. employment data.

The U.S. currency was also hit by a surge in the Chinese yuan, which some traders suspect was orchestrated by China to shake out large short positions against the currency.

As China works to stem capital flows and stabilise the currency ahead of the Lunar New Year and Donald Trump´s inauguration as U.S. president, the offshore yuan rose the previous day to a two-month high against the dollar to mark the largest two-day rise since its inception in 2010." The yuan was a key catalyst that bears watching but it is not the only factor. —Reuters

0



0







Dollar rises was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177262-Dollar-rises/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dollar rises" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177262-Dollar-rises.