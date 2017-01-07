SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat was poised on Friday for its biggest weekly gain in almost three months as dryness in the U.S. Plains, short-covering and a weaker dollar buoyed the market.

Soybeans eased for a second day, while corn was little changed after five consecutive sessions of gains.

The Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract has climbed 4.6 percent so far this week, the most since mid-October. Earlier in the session, it hit the highest since Nov. 23 at $4.27-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans have gained about half a percent this week while corn has risen 2.7 percent, its biggest weekly gain in a month.

"There is some upside in wheat as lower U.S. dollar and a bit of dryness in the U.S. Plains are moving things up," said Phin Ziebell, an agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank. "We could see some further gains if you have persistent dryness in the U.S. Plains, but based on the fundamentals supplies are pretty sufficient.

" The wheat market, which hit a 10-year low last year, has found some support as investors build weather premium following cold and dry weather in parts of the U.S. Plains.

