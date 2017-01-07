Pakistan Stocks surged on Friday, as investors took fresh positions in selected sectors, betting on robust earnings for the outgoing quarter.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the stocks closed on new highs led by selected scrips on speculations ahead of major earnings announcement next week.

“Upbeat data on cement sales, urea offtake, rising WTI crude prices above $54/barrel and surge in petroleum sales served a catalytic role in the record close.”

The KSE-100 shares index gained 324.60 points, or 0.67 percent, to close at 49,038.23 points. KSE-30 shares index shed 112.12 points, or 0.42 percent, to end at 26,661.31 points. As many as 423 scrips were active, of which 264 advanced, 140 declined and 19 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 430.724 million as compared to 329.241 million shares a day earlier.

Abrar Juma at Global Research said the local bourse crossed another psychological resistance level of 49,000, adding 325 points to the index and closing at 49,038 points.

“Total turnover also increased 8.9 percent, indicating increased investors' interest, particularly in the textile sector over anticipated announcement of the textile package.”

Textiles scrips such as Nishat Mills Limited (NML), Gadoon Textiles (GATM) and Nishat Chunian Limited (NCL) closed at the upper circuit in anticipation of the textile package.

Fertiliser sector gave substantial support to the index, as all scrips closed in the positive zone and supported the index by 64.71 points on the back of improved urea sales. Dost Steels (DSL) up five percent emerged as the volume leader for the second day during the week on the reports of plant commissioning in the near future.

Dealers said investors exhibited positivity towards the fertiliser sector where Fauji Fertilizer (FFC), Engro Corp (ENGRO) and Fatima Fertilizer registered a gain of 2.67 percent, 3.61 percent and 1.83 percent, respectively.

Moreover, interest in Habib Metropolitan Bank and Allied Bank Limited (ABL) led the scrips to gain 1.14 percent and 1.29 percent, respectively.

Going forward, analysts expect volatile and range-bound trading with investors looking for institutional flows to gauge the market direction.

Companies posting highest gains included Wyeth Pakistan, up Rs225.6 to close at Rs5124.60/share and ICI Pakistan, up Rs49.43 to close at Rs1038.13/share.

Companies posting major losses included Unilever Foods, down Rs270 to end at Rs5630/share and Bata Pakistan, down Rs100 to end at Rs4200/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Dost Steels Limited with a turnover of 51.084 million shares. The scrip gained 98 paisas to close at Rs14.26/share.

Aisha Steel Mill was second with a turnover of 30.99 million shares. It gained Re1 to end at Rs18.71/share. Azgard Nine was third with a turnover of 29.063 million shares. It gained 78 paisas to finish at Rs9.23/share.

