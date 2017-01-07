ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Friday approved exemptions from withholding tax beyond six percent of E&M contract price and from duties on import of equipment to be installed for the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project.

The summary to this effect was sent to the ECC by the Planning, Development and Reform Division. The Economic Coordination Committee meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, also decided that a similar dispensation would also be extended to other rail-based mass transit projects in Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta at the appropriate time.

The meeting was informed that the Lahore Orange Line Metro Train project has been made a part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) along with the rail-based mass transit projects in other provincial capitals at the recently concluded sixth Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) meeting held in Beijing.

0



0







ECC approves duty exemption for Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177255-ECC-approves-duty-exemption-for-Lahores-Orange-Line-Metro-Train/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "ECC approves duty exemption for Lahore’s Orange Line Metro Train" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177255-ECC-approves-duty-exemption-for-Lahores-Orange-Line-Metro-Train.