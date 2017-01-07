Weekly inflation down 0.12 percent

KARACHI: Inflation for the week ended January 5 for the combined income group declined 0.12 percent as compared to the previous week.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) on Friday, the Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 217.84 points against 218.45 points last week.

SPI for the combined group in the week under review witnessed a decrease of 0.13 percent as compared to the corresponding week of the last year.

The weekly SPI has been computed with base 2007-2008=100, covering 17 urban centres and 53 essential items for all income groups and combined.

Meanwhile, SPI for the lowest income group up to Rs8,000 decreased 0.11 percent, as it went down from 208.93 points during the previous week to 208.70 points in the week under review.

SPI for the income groups from Rs8,001 to Rs12,000; Rs12,001 to Rs18,000; Rs18,001 to Rs35,000 and above Rs35,000 also decreased 0.12 percent, 0.13 percent, 0.13 percent and 0.12 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 16 items increased, while nine items registered decrease with the remaining 28 items prices remained unchanged.

The items, which recorded increase in their average prices included sugar, eggs, bananas, LPG cylinder, gur, salt (powdered), Irri-6, cigarettes, mutton, wheat, vegetable ghee, gram pulse, wheat flour and cooking oil.

The items, which registered decrease in their prices during the week under review included tomatoes, potatoes, chicken, mash pulse, onions, garlic, moong pulse, masoor pulse and red chillies.

