â€˜Low credit to private sector hinders economic growthâ€™

KARACHI: The All Pakistan Business Forum (APBF) has urged the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to review its credit policies to facilitate private sector, which remained very thin at Rs18 billion against Rs28 billion last year, despite the fact that the government is expecting a better growth rate this year, requiring a higher utilisation of private sector credit from the banking system.

APBF President Ibrahim Qureshi said the trend is alarming and a clear barometer of bad financial management of the country, as all the monetary aggregates tell us a sad story of the failure of the authorities.

“A low volume of private sector credit offtake means lower domestic investment, hindering business activity and economic growth and promoting unemployment in the country,” he added.

Quoting latest central bank figures, Qureshi said that cash flows of the public sector enterprises received a huge battering because credit to them crossed Rs53 billion in the first five months of 2016/17, which was 4.6 times higher than the credit availed of a year ago. He lamented the decline in aggregate credit to the economy and private sector, as it is very difficult for the SMEs to get loans.

“The aggregate net credit by banks to the domestic economy registered a sharp fall in the first and second quarters of the year, largely due to a significant rise in government domestic borrowing and the attractive yield of government bonds and treasury bills,” he added.

The APBF president said during the first five months of the current fiscal year, the government has set another record by borrowing more than Rs1 trillion from the State Bank as compared to the net retirement of Rs170 billion in the corresponding period of the last year.

Such a high level of borrowings from the central bank should have reduced the government borrowing from the commercial banks, but the government borrowings from this source also jumped 78 percent to Rs377 billion up to November 2016 against Rs211 billion last year.

Qureshi said that the increase in government borrowings from the central bank not only indicates widening fiscal gap between revenues and expenditures, but also shows higher reliance of the government on the central bank for deficit financing due to declining exports.

The APBF president said the issue of higher credit to PSEs is also serious, which reflects the massive losses being increasingly suffered by the public sector units such as Pakistan Railways, Pakistan Steel Mills, Pakistan International Airlines and the government's inability to address their issues.

0



0







â€˜Low credit to private sector hinders economic growthâ€™ was posted in Business of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 07, 2017 and was last updated on January 07, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177252-Low-credit-to-private-sector-hinders-economic-growth/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "â€˜Low credit to private sector hinders economic growthâ€™" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177252-Low-credit-to-private-sector-hinders-economic-growth.