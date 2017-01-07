Non-filers to escape audit on additional tax payment

KARACHI: Taxpayers who failed to file their returns for the tax year 2016 have an opportunity to avoid government auditing by filing their returns up to March and paying additional taxes, sources said on Friday.

Through the Finance Act, 2015, a new Section 214D was inserted into the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 under which a person would automatically be selected for audit of its income tax affairs for a tax year if the return is not filed within the due date.

The FBR will give 90-day grace period before initiating audit proceedings against non-filers.

“This grace period is subject to certain conditions including paying higher tax,” an official at Regional Tax Office-III Karachi said.

The relaxation is available with a condition that a taxpayer has filed 25 percent higher tax for the tax year 2016 against the declared taxable income for tax year 2015. Further, this immunity is available for corporate entities paying tax on turnover basis, the official said. The turnover tax paid for tax year 2016 should be higher than the preceding year.

The last date for filing income tax returns for corporate sector expired on December 31, 2016, while for salaried, business individuals, association of persons and persons falling in final tax regime the deadline was December 15.

The FBR selected more than 93,000 cases of returns filed for the tax year 2015 for audit through computerised balloting.

The FBR sources said audit of non-filers would be additional burden on tax departments as under the audit policy various exemptions from audit had already been withdrawn.

Return filers for the tax year 2015 were around 1.2 million. For the tax year 2016, they stood at around 0.8 million till last date.

The FBR may have additional 0.4 million audit cases if taxpayers could not file their returns during 90-day period.

