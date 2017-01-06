Opposition’s job is to identify wrongs: Imran

Says it is institutions duty to probe them

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has clarified that the job of the opposition was to identify (wrongdoings) while it was the responsibility of the institutions to probe them and collect evidence.

In a chat with the media outside his Banigala residence, Imran decried the fact that for the last eight months, the cabinet ministers had been struggling to cover up corruption of the Sharif family. He avoided media talk outside the Supreme Court, but then had to hold a news conference in the afternoon.

He strongly dispelled the impression, created by the ministers and the ruling PML-N leaders that the opposition had not provided any evidence with regard to the Panama Papers revelations about the prime minister and his children.

Imran emphasised that in democratic system, opposition was supposed to produce evidence, its job was to only identify corruption and then it was the duty of the institutions to investigate and collect evidence.

The PTI chairman contended that their case was that Nawaz Sharif resorted to laundering of black money and then invested in the name of his children and for this purpose, offshore companies were established to protect that wealth.

“Unfortunately, the entire cabinet has just one job to do and that is to protect the Sharif family with regard to the PanamaGate issue. Ministers speak like parrots and their faces have started changing after telling so much lies,” he quipped.

Imran said that he had to hold media talks after the PML-N ministers and legislators tried to mislead the nation through propaganda. He claimed that it would be proved that Maryam Safdar was the sole beneficiary owner of the Mayfair apartments and the case would be over within two weeks.

The PTI chairman said that their arguments would be concluded by Monday and then they would listen to what the government had to say in response. He welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision of holding daily hearing of the case. Imran reiterated that they would acceptwhatever judgment the apex court would announce.

Accompanied by PTI Central Information Secretary Naeemul Haq, the party spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry held a brief media talk outside the apex court and raised objections to the PM's lawyers’ team, asserting that the leading lawyers body should take notice of the fact that objections were being raised on the new lawyers’ team, hired by the prime minister for Panama case.

He pointed out that it was being alleged that lawyer Shahid Hamid was paid Rs30 million by the government of Punjab with regard to Orange Line train project. Chaudhry also noted that it was being said the name of Makhdoom Ali Khan was also included in Panama Papers. He urged the Pakistan Bar Council and the Supreme Court Bar to take notice of this.

About the authenticity of the Panama Papers revelations, Imran pointed out that Umar Cheema, who was an ICIJ representative, had declared on a television channel that the documents were authentic. PTI chief added that hitherto none had called these bogus. He aired a piece of advice for Qatari prince, who had written a letter about the Sharif assets, saying that he should not appear before the Supreme Court, if wanted to avoid imprisonment.

