Kerry’s anti-Israel tirade goes unnoticed in Pakistan

US secretary of state lashes out at policy of settlements on Palestinian lands; stresses two-state solution

ISLAMABAD: The federal government and most politicians in the opposition here have more or less ignored the recent remarks of the outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry when he lashed out at Israel saying that the only way to ensure Tel Aviv’s future as a Jewish and democratic state would be a two state solution for lasting peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.

He lashed out at continued policy of settlements on the Palestinian lands that is motivated by one state approach ie Greater Israel. He stressed that the two state solution is now in serious jeopardy.

The Foreign Office when questioned referred only to the UNSC resolution and did not elaborate Kerry’s long address from his office. On December 23, the Security Council reaffirmed that Israel’s establishment of settlements in Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, had no legal validity, constituting a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the vision of two states living side-by-side in peace and security, within internationally recognised borders.

Adopting resolution 2334 (2016) by 14 votes, with the United States abstaining, the Council reiterated its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. It underlined that it would not recognise any changes to the 4 June, 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the two sides through negotiations.

The Council called for immediate steps to prevent all acts of violence against civilians, including acts of terror, as well as all acts of provocation and destruction. It further called for the strengthening of ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, including through existing security coordination, and to clearly condemn all acts of terrorism. The Council called on both sides to observe calm and restraint, and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric in order to de-escalate the situation on the ground and rebuild trust and confidence.

“Regarding the UNSC resolution, I understand your reference is to the Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories. In this context, our position is very clear. We want to see a lasting peace in the Middle East based on international law and relevant UN resolutions,” the spokesman at the Foreign Office remarked.

Not only the UN resolution but also Kerry’s remarks were condemned by Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu who said this was a ‘biased’ speech.

Netanyahu said the outgoing secretary of state paid only "lip service" to Palestinian violence against Israelis and this was a radical shift in US policy towards the Palestinians.

"What he did was he spent most of his speech blaming Israel for the lack of peace. Israelis do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace by foreign leaders," he remarked.

Kerry sent out several warnings in his remarks as he tackled Israel’s efforts towards the status quo.

“This is leading towards one state and perpetual occupation, but most of the public either ignores it or has given up hope that anything can be done to change it. With this passive resignation, the problem only gets worse, the risks get greater and the choices are narrowed. This sense of hopelessness among Israelis is exacerbated by the continuing violence, terrorist attacks against civilians and incitement – which are destroying belief in the possibility of peace”, said Kerry.

He pointed to what he said were the ‘trends’ on the ground which included “violence, terrorism, incitement, settlement expansion and the seemingly endless occupation – are destroying hopes for peace on both sides and increasingly cementing an irreversible one-state reality that most people do not actually want.”

In the case of one state, Kerry said this would lead to millions of Palestinians permanently living in segregated enclaves in the middle of the West Bank, with no real political rights, separate legal, education and transportation systems, vast income disparities, under a permanent military occupation that deprives of them of the most basic freedoms – separate but unequal.

The Secretary of State pointed out that fully ending the occupation is the fundamental issue for the Palestinians.

“They need to know that the military occupation will really end after an agreed transitional process, and that they can live in freedom and dignity in a sovereign state while providing security for their population even without a military of their own”, he added.

