‘How can Qatari letter be ignored as PM’s children depend on it?’

PanamaLeaks case

SC asks for proof not claims; says no one

can be hanged on newspaper clippings

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) judge Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Thursday observed as to how the letter written by the Prince of Qatar could be ignored as the children of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif were relying on it.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed said bring in proof, not claims. "If you failed to prove respondent Maryam Nawaz as dependent on Nawaz Sharif, your case is over," he further said.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, resumed hearing into the petitions, seeking a probe into the PanamaLeaks and disqualification of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for lying at the floor of parliament.

Continuing his arguments, Naeem Bokhari, counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf, pleaded the court not to consider the letter of Qatri Prince saying without the letter, it could be proved that the Mayfair flats were bought by the Sharif family.

“The Qatari letter is complete concoction,” Bokhari contended. Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa, however, questioned as to how the said letter could be ignored as the children of prime minister were totally relying on it.

Justice Ijaz Afzal Khan, another member of the bench, asked if the Qatari letter was fabricated, why the learned counsel was mentioning it repeatedly.

Bokhari submitted that that it was not yet clear about the transfer of properties of Mian Sahrif, father of Nawaz Sharif to his grandson Hussain Nawaz, adding that it’s also not

clear that in whose presence the late Mian Sharif gave property to his grandson, Hussain Nawaz, and what the late Mian Sharif's matters and affairs were with the Qatari families.

He further said that Qatari prince’s letter supported the statements, given by Hussain Nawaz and Maryam Nawaz but it contradicted the statement of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, hence he pleaded to discard the Qatari prince's letter.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed, another member of the bench, asked the learned counsel that so far he had submitted documents relating to Maryam Nawaz, but had not yet submitted any document about Premier Nawaz Sharif.

“First you should make clear to the court as to whether he wants to disqualify the premier or others also," Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa asked the learned counsel.

Bokhari replied that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Captain (retd) Safdar, the spouse of Maryam Nawaz, should be disqualified.

He further contended that Premier Nawaz Sharif was given Rs740 million from 2011 to 2015 as a gift by his son but it was not mentioned which son gifted the amount, adding that tax paid on the said amount was not also mentioned.

He also referred to an interview of the spouse of Prime Minister Begum Kulsoom Nawaz in the year 2000 in which she contended that they had their properties in London, adding that their children were studying there.

He also produced before the court cuttings of various newspapers, having statements of spouse of the premier and her children. Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, however, asked the learned counsel if the court gave its verdict on mere news newspaper cuttings, his client would also come under its sway and he said that no one would be hanged on the basis of newspaper clippings.

Meanwhile, in pursuance of the court’s earlier direction, Makhdoom Ali Khan, the new counsel for Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, submitted documents relating to details of the prime minister's public office tenure.

The court was informed that the prime minister was the provincial finance minister from 1981 to 1985, after which he occupied the office of the Punjab chief minister till 1988.

Likewise, the court was informed that during the period of April-May 1988, he was the acting chief minister, adding that till 1990, he was the Punjab CM again.

The reply further stated that he went on to become the prime minister till 1993 for the first time, and then from 1997 till 1999, he was the prime minister for the second time. From 1993 till 1996, he was the opposition leader.

The court was informed that Nawaz Sharif went in exile to Saudi Arabia in 2000 and later returned to the country on November 26, 2007. The reply submitted that he was elected as the prime minister for the third time and took oath on June 5, 2013 and till date he was in office.

Meanwhile, the court adjourned the hearing for today (Friday) whereby Naeem Bokhari will continue his arguments.

