Kashmir is basic dispute with India: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has emphatically reminded the world that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan's identity and the basic dispute with India.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of two-day international parliamentary seminar on Kashmir organised by the National Assembly's Secretariat and Young Parliamentarians Forum here on Thursday, the prime minister said the world needs to tell India "enough is enough" with regard to its policy towards the freedom movement in the occupied Kashmir.

The seminar was arranged on the day when Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and the world over were observing the Right to Self-determination Day. The UN Security Council adopted a resolution on 5th January, 1949 recognising the basic human rights of the Kashmiri people and promising to grant the right to self-determination to them through an independent and transparent plebiscite.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been raising the Kashmir dispute on world forums throughout, said, “Our hearts beat and sink with our Kashmiri brethren.” He saluted the spirit and determination of the Kashmiri people for continuing inalienable right to self-determination. Paying rich tribute to young Kashmiri freedom fighter martyred Burhan Wani, he said that the martyrdom of the vibrant and charismatic Kashmiri leader had given a new turn to the Kashmiri movement.

The premier regretted the Indian aggression on the innocent Kashmiri people in the wake of protests triggered by the martyrdom of Burhan Wani. “His martyrdom has become a rallying point for the freedom loving people of the territory," he said. The oppressors' efforts "to silence that one voice have unleashed a thousand more", he maintained, adding that supporting the Kashmiri struggle for their right to self-determination is the faith of every Pakistani.

"Seventy years of brutal repression and Kashmiri struggle in the face of that oppression have shown that cries of freedom cannot be stifled by sounds of bullets," the prime minister said while calling for an end to the "continued suffering" of generations in Indian Held Kashmir (IOK). He said that a promise was made to Kashmir 70 years ago, not only by Pakistan and the United Nations, but also by India to recognise the people's right to self-determination.

He asked India to stop the atrocities in IHK as Pakistan cannot see the valley in flames. Nawaz Sharif spoke about the efforts made to highlight the plight of the Kashmiri people at international forum, including raising the issue in the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA), and told the conference that Pakistan would continue to support the struggle of people in the region. He said Pakistan had sent special envoys to important countries to sensitise them about the situation in IHK. The prime minister said Pakistan will continue to extend moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people in their indigenous struggle and continue to shake the conscience of the international community for their rights.

Referring to the four points he presented before the UN, Nawaz once again urged the world community to make all out efforts for the realisation of the promise it made to the Kashmiri people 70 years ago. He said the UNSC resolutions should be implemented and the continued sufferings of the Kashmiri people must come to an end now.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said on the occasion that the lingering Kashmir dispute must be solved at the earliest to avert further instability in the whole region.

The speaker said the proponents of human rights across the world failed to raise the voice of Kashmiris and stop India from its barbarity. He regretted that India is trying to change the demographic pattern in IHK through Muslim genocide and revealed that the Muslim population was described 79 percent in 1947 and now it has reduced to 68 percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Adviser on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz said the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is a stigma on the international conscience. He said both Kashmir and Palestine are the two longest unresolved items on the UNSC agenda. He pointed out that relentless struggle is continuing despite the hardest measures adopted by India. He said the presence of a large number of Indian troops in the occupied valley is a clear manifestation of Indian policy to use state terrorism to suppress the just struggle of the Kashmiri people. He called upon India to desist from steps that alter the demography of Kashmir.

Secretary General Young Parliamentarians Forum Shaza Fatima Khawaja deplored in her welcome address that the Indian authorities did not allow the participants from the IHK to attend the seminar.

Later, inaugurating the four-day international conference on language, literature and society at the Jinnah Convention Centre, the prime minister said that writers, poets and intellectuals have to play a leading role in elimination of terrorism and promotion of peace.

The premier reminded the participants that there is a dire need to launch Zarb-e-Qalam (pen) along with Zarb-e-Azb to root out terrorism and promote harmony in the country.

"In a society where flowers of poetry and literature bloom, the diseases of extremism, intolerance, disunity and sectarianism are not born. When literary springs dry up, then society becomes embroiled in various differences," Nawaz said.

He recalled that thousands of people and innocent children have been lost to such ills. He said the government has started to bring this disease down, and the valiant armed forces translated the political will of the government to fight out terrorism and have succeeded in breaking the back of terrorists.

“We want to cleanse this country of terrorism and make it a place of peace, love and calm,” the premier said. He pointed out that Pakistan has been facing the menace of terrorism for the last 15 years taking a huge toll of innocent lives. The prime minister said absence of literary activities and patronage gives way to extremism, intolerance, injustice, bigotry and sectarianism.

“We can check this tendency by promoting literary and cultural activities. We are forgetting how to speak of mutual love, integrity, compassion and empathy. Through certain media, these things are becoming common and influencing a new generation of Pakistanis. This state of events demands your attention, because such attitudes turn into extremism," he added.

The premier said that literary institutions have a pivotal role to play in tackling these challenges and the government is trying to revive such institutions. He said writers, poets and intellectuals have to play a leading role in elimination of terrorism and promotion of peace. He added that his government created a full-fledged division of national history and literary heritage under the leadership of Irfan Siddiqui, who has been given full powers for reviving literary and cultural organisations. Nawaz called for concrete steps for preservation of the national history and literary heritage and its transfer to next generation. He said modern tools, including thematic books, special television programmes and information technology, should be used to realise this objective.

The prime minister referred to paucity of funds for promotion of art and literary activities and announced the institution of an endowment fund of Rs500 million for the purpose. He said the fund should be used as per requirements of different institutions concerned besides resolution of the problems of writers. The prime minister hinted that the fund could be enhanced to the tune of Rs1 billion. He said it has also been decided to enhance scholarship for writers and poets substantially. About one thousand writers and poets would benefit from the scheme. Similarly, it has also been decided to increase awards for Urdu and regional languages from the existing 11 to 20. The prime minister announced institution of literary award in the name of Intizar Hussain carrying the prize money of Rs1 million. He said the insurance scheme would now cover 700 writers and artists instead of 354 at present and the premium would be paid by the government. He asked Irfan Siddiqui to constitute a committee to recommend welfare measures for arts of different disciplines. The committee should submit its report within a month.

Meanwhile, the prime minister chaired a meeting to review the measures taken by the government to enhance exports of Pakistan at the Prime Minister's House.

Nawaz Sharif said the government due to its rational approach and sound policies had achieved great success in economic growth, which has been acknowledged by international monetary institutions.

“Our stock markets have shown phenomenal bullish trends, inflation rate has decreased and investors are now keen to invest in Pakistan,” said the prime minister.

Nawaz was informed that major issues identified regarding exports include competitive international suppliers who are also competing with Pakistani goods and comparative incentives on exports where other economies are providing higher incentives and taxation regime. The prime minister was also informed regarding facilitative measures provided by the government for support for plant and machinery for agro processing, technology upgrading fund, brand and certification development, incentives on product development and related taxes and levies. He said that in order to develop the export sector, key enablers including quality infrastructure, labour productivity, access to utilities and technological development needs to be focused upon.

The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Commerce Minister Khurram Dastagir, Planning and Development Minister Professor Ahsan Iqbal, Chairman BOI Miftah Ismail, Secretary to PM Fawad Hasan Fawad, secretary finance, chairman FBR and other senior officials.

