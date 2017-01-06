Briefs

Man seeks IGP’s help against DSP Abbottabad

By our correspondent

ABBOTTABAD: A resident of Gulshan Iqbal locality here on Wednesday asked the inspector general of police (IGP) to take action against the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Galiyat for implicating him and his wife in a fake case.Talking to reporters, Sardar Muhammad Shabbir said that DSP Jamilur Rehman registered fake case against him and his wife and put them behind bars in October last year.”The DSP is hand-in-glove with our rivals with whom we have a land dispute. We have also filed a complaint against the official in question with the provincial ombudsman in Peshawar,” he maintained.He alleged the DSP threatened him with dire consequences if he didn’t withdraw the complaint.

Woman killed in Swat house fire

By our correspondent

MINGORA: A woman was killed on Thursday while her spouse suffered serious burn injuries when fire broke out in a house in the Kabal tehsil of Swat district due to gas leakage, police sources said. It was learnt that the fire broke out due to gas leakage from a geyser in the house of one Bashir Ahmad in Kabal area. They said that fire engulfed the house abruptly. As a result, Bashir Ahmad and his wife suffered serious burn injuries. The injured were taken to the Saidu Sharif Hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries while the doctors referred Bashir Ahmad to a hospital in Peshawar owing to his precarious condition.

OKARA: A stray dog mauled a-10-year-old girl in Basirpur on Thursday.Fatima, daughter of Munawar Shah, was passing through a street when a stray dog attacked her and injured her face.She was shifted to local hospital.

