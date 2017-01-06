PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani on Thursday visited the office of Ehtesab Commission in Hayatabad, Peshawar, and received a briefing on the performance and initiatives of the anti-graft body. DG of Ehtisab Commission, Brigadier (retd) Muhammad Sajjad said the commission had saved Rs581.1 million for the exchequer.

The director general said the timely interventions ensured greater revenue generation on yearly basis in different departments of the province. Mushtaq Ghani said the present government intended to root out corruption and corrupt practices from the province to ensure better service delivery to the public. The special assistant stated that convicts preferred the National Accountability Bureau due to the option of plea bargain and thus many of them escaped accountability.

0



0







KPEC briefs minister was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177175-KPEC-briefs-minister/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KPEC briefs minister" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177175-KPEC-briefs-minister.