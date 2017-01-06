MANSEHRA: The district administration on Thursday ordered Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations in the district to suspend gas supply to vehicles during daytime.

"The CNG stations have been directed to supply gas to vehicles only at night due to the low gas pressure as a result of severe cold," Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain told reporters. He said the administration issued notification that CNG stations in Mansehra would remain closed during daytime till further order.

"The CNG stations would supply gas to vehicles only from 8:30pm to 6:30am," he added. The official said that earlier CNG stations used to suspend gas supply to vehicles for three hours in the morning and three hours at night. "As gas pressure has dropped drastically, the administration took the step to provide relief to domestic consumers," he added.The official said the CNG stations association in the district had been taken into confidence about the issue.Meanwhile, the price review and control committee has issued a fresh price list. The district food controller and other departments have been ordered to take action against hoarders and traders for over-charging.

