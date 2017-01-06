LAHORE: The Lahore High Court chief justice on Wednesday dropped proceedings of a suo motu notice taken in 2008 against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly scandalising the judiciary during the lawyers’ movement. The move as a deputy attorney general told the chief justice that the then senior most judge (PCO regime) had taken the notice for alleged character assassination of judges by Nawaz. The law officer added that no progress was made in the case and the deposed judges had been reinstated in wake of the lawyers’ movement. He said the suo motu had become infractuous. Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah examined the case record and discharged the proceedings.

