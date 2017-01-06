Visit of foreign guests

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan took a serious notice of violation of the prescribed rules and regulations by the Sindh government regarding foreign guests coming to Pakistan for hunting, the Interior Ministry said Wednesday.

The Interior Ministry, in a statement, said that it received information that six Indian nationals had landed at Badin Airbase without any advance security clearance and then they left for Thatta by road which was a sheer violation of rules.

The ministry sent a memorandum to all the provincial governments and Pakistani missions abroad to implement and strictly follow the rules in this regard. It advised the missions to ensure that the staff accompanying the royal families coming to Pakistan for hunting should follow the prescribed procedure for obtaining Pakistani visa.

Moreover, their arrival should be ensured at the major airports of the country instead of unimportant ones and reports about their movement should also be conveyed to the authorities concerned in advance, the ministry added.

