Astonishing increase in wealth, assets of Indian politicians

SC asks Centre, EC to respond on Feb 20

LAHORE: About three years after all registered political parties in India had resolved to voluntarily and individually disclose their assets, incomes and sources of funds in December 2013, the Indian Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and the country’s Election Commission on an NGO’s petition for the disclosure of sources of income by candidates for parliamentary and Assembly Elections.

“Zee News,” an Indian news channel, reports: “Citing instances of the exponential increase in assets held by lawmakers in just five years, the petitioner Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) said assets of four sitting Lok Sabha members had increased by 1,200 percent. There was 500 percent increase in assets of 22 other Lok Sabha members. Rajya Sabha member Anil Madhav Dave declared an asset growth of over 2,100 percent, the petitioner pointed out.”

The renowned Indian channel, which happens to be the flagship property of Zee Media Corporation and a subsidiary of Essel Group, has gone on to state: “The Association for Democratic Reforms cited the example of an Assam state legislator with declared increase of over 5,000 percent in his assets. In the case of another legislator, from Kerala, the increase in assets is over 1,700 per cent since the 2011 assembly elections. The ADR, in its application to be considered as co-petitioner in an earlier plea filed by Lucknow-based NGO Lok Prahari, contended that a number of people filing self-attested affidavits on their assets were not disclosing details of Income Tax returns.”

Having bagged revenues to the tune of Indian Rs 5.51 billion (US$81m) and net income of Indian Rs 431.5m (US$ 6.4m) in 2015, the “Zee News” maintains: “The petitioner said an analysis of assets declared during the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and 2016 Rajya Sabha elections, as well as elections to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Assam and West Bengal assemblies, revealed "abnormal increase" in assets of many members of Parliament and assemblies.

The Supreme Court on July 19, 2016, issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea by Lok Prahari that candidates should disclose sources of income and whether they hold stakes in entities with business transactions with the government.”

The media house says: “Lok Prahari told the court that candidates filing nomination papers were disclosing their assets and those of their spouse, children, and other dependents but not sources of income through which they came to possess these. The NGO said some lawmakers were thriving on easy money and of the 542 Lok Sabha members, 113 have described their profession as a housewife, social worker, social service and politics. The court directed the next hearing on the matter on February 20.”

Meanwhile, another Indian media outlet “The Tribune of India” holds: “A bench headed by Justice J. Chelameswar sought the response of the government and the EC as ADR’s counsel Kamini Jaiswal pleaded that the NGO had invariably been in the forefront of electoral reforms.

The petitioner, another NGO Lok Prahari, has contended that the Representation of People (RP) Act mandated candidates contesting elections to declare their assets in their nomination papers, but not the source or how they accumulated these. Also, Section 9A in the amended RP Act, 1951, was meant only for disqualification of candidates having business contracts with the government.”

The “Tribune of India,” which was founded in Lahore in 1881 and is now published from Chandigarh, New Delhi, Jalandhar, Dehradun and Bathinda, asserts: “This was in fact a diluted version of the earlier Section 7D which had provided for disqualification of candidates for having any business interest, either directly or through close family members, in any organization holding government contracts. Citing official statistics, the PIL said the wealth of at least a dozen Lok Sabha MPs had gone up five times in the past five years.”

Research conducted by the “Jang Group and Geo Television Network” in this context shows that in 2013, an international NGO “Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative” had issued a report that revealed that political parties in 40 countries including France, Italy, Germany and Japan were required by law to disclose their source of income, assets and liabilities among other records.

The NGO’s report had stated: “In countries like Sweden and Turkey political parties have a voluntary arrangement to open up their records to the people. Parties in some of these countries depend solely on state funding while in a majority of others their counterparts receive both public funding and private contributions. Countries like Austria, Bhutan, Brazil, Bulgaria, France, Ghana, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kenya and Kyrgystan have a system by law for political parties to pro-actively disclose their financial information to people. Nepal, Poland, Romania, Slovenia, Suriname, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Ukraine and Uzbekistan also provide public disclosure on funding of political parties.”

The “Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative” had held: “Countries like the US, UK, Belgium, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and South Africa, among others, have adopted different models of disclosure of details of political party and election campaign financing. However, in India the regulatory bodies are not obliged to pro-actively disclose any financial information that political parties submit to them. The political parties being in the public domain must be transparent about their functioning. The principle of transparency of political financing is increasingly gaining international recognition. Instead of bucking this trend by amending the Right to Information (RTI) Act, political parties in India must act on civil society's demand for greater transparency in their affairs. This change of mindset is more than likely to restore people's confidence in the political establishment.”

The report under review was prepared in the backdrop of opposition by political parties in India to come under Right to Information Act after an order by Central Information Commission.

According to the report, political parties in Fiji were liable to allow a person to inspect their records.

The report said: “Under the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, Funding and Disclosures) Decree, 2013, any person on payment of a prescribed fee can inspect and obtain copies of all records maintained by the offices of political parties. The person can seek records such as party constitution, membership register, details of contributions received in cash and kind, estimates of expenditure, particulars of property owned and latest audited books of accounts, the report said. Political parties in Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Japan and Portugal provide access through parliament, ministries and other regulatory bodies to their sources of income, donations, assets and liabilities and expenditure. In Germany, the Basic Law (Constitution) and the Political Parties Act, 1967 require political parties to publicly account for the sources of their funding. The political parties receiving donations from natural and legal persons must submit a statement of accounts to the German Bundestag (Parliament) every year.”

It said: “In Japan, the Political Fund Control Act, 1948 requires political parties to submit statement of accounts to the Ministry of General Affairs and Local Elections Management Council (depending on whether elections are to Parliament or local bodies). These organizations permit free inspection of these records for any person. The information is also made publicized through the official gazette and the websites of these organizations.”

