OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Police questioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday for a second time as part of a probe into whether he illegally accepted gifts from wealthy supporters, media reports said.

Police and Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the reports.

Various Israeli media reports said investigators arrived at Netanyahu’s residence in central Jerusalem in the afternoon for a second round of questioning.

Netanyahu is suspected of receiving gifts from business people, according to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who is overseeing the investigation. He has provided few other details. Israeli media reports say he allegedly received tens of thousands of dollars in such gifts.

His first questioning on Monday lasted some three hours.

The probe has shaken the country’s political scene and raised questions over whether Netanyahu, 67 and in his fourth term as prime minister, would eventually be forced to resign.

US billionaire and World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder has been among those questioned in the probe over gifts he allegedly gave Netanyahu and alleged spending on trips for him, reports have said.

0



0







Netanyahu questioned for second time in graft probe was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177154-Netanyahu-questioned-for-second-time-in-graft-probe/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Netanyahu questioned for second time in graft probe" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177154-Netanyahu-questioned-for-second-time-in-graft-probe.