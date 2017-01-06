BRASILIA: Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Thursday the country will build new prisons in every state to relieve overcrowding after a “horrific” riot that left 56 inmates dead.

It was Temer’s first public reaction to the grisly riot in Manaus, the capital of Amazonas state, where jailed gang members beheaded and mutilated their rivals in a 17-hour bloodbath on Sunday and Monday.

“I want to first of all express my solidarity with the families that lost their loved ones in this terrible incident,” Temer said at a press conference after meeting several of his ministers.

He announced the federal government would spend 800 million reals ($250 million) to build at least one prison in each of Brazil’s 26 states to deal with chronic overcrowding blamed for a string of deadly riots.

