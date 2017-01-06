WASHINGTON: Donald Trump has no plans to restructure the nation’s top spy agency, his transition team said Thursday, refuting an explosive report that said the president-elect was considering paring back a bloated intelligence apparatus.

Republican Trump has been highly critical of the nation’s intelligence community for months, openly casting doubt on its conclusion that Russia was involved in US election-related cyber attacks.

“These reports are false,” said Trump spokesman Sean Spicer, the incoming White House press secretary, referring to a Wall Street Journal report late Wednesday that said Trump was aiming to scale back the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) and restructure the Central Intelligence Agency.

“There is no truth to this idea of restructuring the intelligence community infrastructure. It is 100 percent false,” Spicer told reporters on a conference call.

Trump won a stunning upset against Hillary Clinton.

US intelligence officials and the White House have said Russia was behind a series of computer attacks, including of the Democratic Party in 2016, and leaks of hacked documents, which hurt Clinton’s presidential campaign.

