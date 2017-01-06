BENGALURU: Indian police have arrested four men accused of attacking a woman in the technology hub city of Bengaluru on New Year’s Day, a case that has sparked a national debate about women’s safety.

Police made the arrests after examining closed-circuit camera footage of the attack as the woman walked down a secluded lane in a residential area in the early hours of Jan 1, police commissioner Praveen Sood told reporters on Thursday.

He said the attack by two men as bystanders watched had been planned by six men including the four arrested, aged between 19 and 24, who face charges including sexual harassment and assault.

“It was a clear case of molestation and groping,” Sood said, adding that the men had been “stalking the victim for a few days”.

Police are in contact with the woman, he said.

The video footage, which has been greeted with outrage in India, shows a man dismounting from a scooter to grab the woman and drag her towards the vehicle as she struggles.

The other man on the scooter briefly joins the scuffle as bystanders watch. The woman is then thrown to the ground before the men ride off.

News of the attack came after a Reuters witness and media said several women revellers were groped and assaulted by a mob in a separate incident in the city’s central business district on New Year’s Eve.

Regarding that incident, Sood said police had examined recordings from 45-60 closed-circuit cameras in the area but had found no evidence to support molestation charges, although cases have still been opened based on media reports.

India has come under intense scrutiny in the past for shocking levels of sexual assault against women, notably in December 2012.

