Riske proves dangerous for Radwanska

Riske proves dangerous for RadwanskaJanuary 06, 2017Print : Sports
SHENZHEN, China: American world number 39 Alison Riske stunned Polish top seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the Shenzhen Open on Thursday, sending her careering out of the WTA tournament 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.
Riske raced to a 5-0 lead in the quarter-final first set in the southern Chinese city before Radwanska, the world number three, offered brief resistance, breaking her opponent back once.
The defending champion secured the second set 6-3, but the decider was a demolition that belied the difference in their rankings, with Radwanska only winning six points and Riske taking it to love.
China is a happy hunting ground for 26-year-old Riske, whose only WTA tour victory came at the Tianjin Open in 2014 and who reached the final there again last year.
The highest-ranked player left in the $750,000 Shenzhen Open is Britain’s world number 10 Johanna Konta, who ground out a 6-4, 6-7 (11/13), 6-3 victory over Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic.