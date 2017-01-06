SHENZHEN, China: American world number 39 Alison Riske stunned Polish top seed Agnieszka Radwanska in the Shenzhen Open on Thursday, sending her careering out of the WTA tournament 6-2, 3-6, 6-0.

Riske raced to a 5-0 lead in the quarter-final first set in the southern Chinese city before Radwanska, the world number three, offered brief resistance, breaking her opponent back once.

The defending champion secured the second set 6-3, but the decider was a demolition that belied the difference in their rankings, with Radwanska only winning six points and Riske taking it to love.

China is a happy hunting ground for 26-year-old Riske, whose only WTA tour victory came at the Tianjin Open in 2014 and who reached the final there again last year.

The highest-ranked player left in the $750,000 Shenzhen Open is Britain’s world number 10 Johanna Konta, who ground out a 6-4, 6-7 (11/13), 6-3 victory over Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

0



0







Riske proves dangerous for Radwanska was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177134-Riske-proves-dangerous-for-Radwanska/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Riske proves dangerous for Radwanska" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177134-Riske-proves-dangerous-for-Radwanska.