PERTH, Australia: Czech veteran Lucie Hradecka on Thursday said she was hoping to climb back up the rankings in 2017 after a successful start to the season at the Hopman Cup mixed-teams event in Perth.

Although the Czech Republic bowed out after losing 2-1 to Spain, the 31-year-old had an encouraging week, winning two of her three singles matches.

Hradecka was a late call-up for the injured Petra Kvitova and is ranked 166th in the world, but has been as high as 41 back in 2011.

She looked far better than her current ranking in beating 25th-ranked Daria Gavrilova in three sets on Tuesday, before an impressive 6-4, 6-4 win over 65th-ranked Lara Arruabarrena on Thursday.

The Czech also looked in good touch in her mixed doubles outings and believes she is ready to return to the top 100, after focusing on doubles last year because of the Rio Olympics.

“I played very well today, I have been playing aggressive tennis and it has worked,” said Hradecka, a women’s doubles silver medallist at the 2012 Olympics.

“I dropped down (the rankings) last year because of the Olympics and I was concentrating on the doubles and it is tough to mix the doubles and singles.

“This year I want to come back into the top 100.”

In the men’s singles, Feliciano Lopez levelled the tie with a 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 win over Adam Pavlasek, his first victory in three singles matches in Perth.

“It is good to get that first win out of the way,” he said. “I think I played quite well.”

Spain then claimed the victory with a 4-2, 4-1 win in the Fast Four mixed doubles rubber.

Although the Spaniards won two of their three ties, t­hey were unable to qualify for Saturday’s final.

