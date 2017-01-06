LONDON: Major shareholder Farhad Moshiri will not allow Everton “to become a museum” as he laid out ambitious plans for the club to re-establish themselves among English football’s elite.

The Iranian businessman, who acquired 49.9 percent stake at the Merseyside club early last year, has already made key leadership changes, having appointed manager Ronald Koeman and director of football Steve Walsh at the start of the season.

“It is not enough to say ‘we are special,’” Moshiri said during the club’s annual general meeting.

“We don’t want to be a museum. We need to be competitive and we need to win.”

“The gold standard is the Premier League. The league is where our competitive edge will be measured.”

Everton have not won a trophy since an FA Cup triumph in 1995 and club chairman Bill Kenwright spoke of his desire to bag silverware under the new leadership.

“It is great what we do but we’ve got to bring some silverware. That’s what I’m sure Farhad, Ronald (Koeman) and Steve (Walsh) are going for,” Kenwright said.

The Toffees have claimed 30 points from 20 games this season and are currently seventh in the league.

