KARACHI: Virtual Axis Pakistan is organising Abdul Sattar Edhi Tenpin Bowling Tournament, offering lucrative prize purse of Rs400,000 here at bowling alleys of Arena, Karsaz, from January 18.

A total of 200 bowlers will participate in the event from across the country.

Events to be competed in the tournament are single platinum, single gold, single silver, doubles, trios, four-man team, novice, women and media.

0



0







Edhi Tenpin Bowling Tournament from Jan 18 was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177126-Edhi-Tenpin-Bowling-Tournament-from-Jan-18/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Edhi Tenpin Bowling Tournament from Jan 18" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177126-Edhi-Tenpin-Bowling-Tournament-from-Jan-18.