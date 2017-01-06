Print Story
KARACHI: Virtual Axis Pakistan is organising Abdul Sattar Edhi Tenpin Bowling Tournament, offering lucrative prize purse of Rs400,000 here at bowling alleys of Arena, Karsaz, from January 18.
A total of 200 bowlers will participate in the event from across the country.
Events to be competed in the tournament are single platinum, single gold, single silver, doubles, trios, four-man team, novice, women and media.