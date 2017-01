KARACHI: WAPDA were crowned champions of the 3rd National Women Weight-lifting Championship which concluded at Lahore on Thursday with several records having been smashed.

The winners claimed 91 points to end at the summit. Railways ended as the runners-up with 76 points. Army came third with 50 points.

In 69 kilogramme category, Rabia Razzaq of WAPDA claimed gold by lifting a total weight of 137 kg, 59kg in snatch and 78kg in clean and jerk, all national records.

Sonia Azmat of Railways captured silver by lifting a weight of 134 kg, 59kg in snatch and 75kg in clean and jerk.

Sona Liaquat of Army bagged bronze medal by lifting 80 kg weight, 40kg in snatch and 40kg in clean and jerk.

48kg: Sybil Sohail (WAPDA) gold, 92kg (40+52); Sheetal Asif (Railways) silver, 85kg (37+48); and Rimsha Saeed (Army) 70kg bronze (35+35)

53kg: Nancy Javed (Railways) gold, 93kg (43+50); Amna Aslam (Army) silver, 84kg (33+51), and Nasima Akhtar (Railways) bronze, 74kg (31+43)

58kg: Saneha Ghafoor (Railways) gold, 127 kg (NR) 55kg (NR) + 72 kg (NR); Rukhsar Yaqoob (Army) silver, 92kg (40+52), and Saroosh Afzal (WAPDA) bronze, 81kg (40+41)

63kg: Neelam Riaz (WAPDA) gold, 144kg (62+82 all NR), Twinkle Sohail (Railways) silver, 103kg (48+55), and Kiran Shehzadi (Army), bronze, 65kg (25+40)

75kg: Nadia Maqsood (WAPDA) gold, 123kg, (55+68); Zara Hafeez (Railways), silver, 98kg (48+50); and Rafia Shaheen (Army) bronze, 77kg (30+47)

0



0







WAPDA win national women weight-lifting championship was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177123-WAPDA-win-national-women-weight-lifting-championship/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "WAPDA win national women weight-lifting championship" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177123-WAPDA-win-national-women-weight-lifting-championship.