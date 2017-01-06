Ustad Fateh Ali Khan was in many ways the icon of classical music in the country. He was also the icon of its slow and painful demise. The singer, whose voice mesmerised audiences around the world died on Wednesday at the age of 82 at PIMS in Islamabad after an ailment affecting his lungs. Fateh Ali Khan, along with his brothers the late Amanat Ali Khan and Hamid Ali Khan, was the sixth generation of singers from Patiala. The brothers also began their careers like their father and grandfather – in the court of the then Maharaja of the princely state. They continued their careers in Pakistan after Partition and grew a huge following of fans and admirers. The fact that PTV at the time offered classical music a place in its programming, as did Radio Pakistan, meant that the ragas that Fateh Ali Khan added his own unique quality to reached millions across the country. Many of these ragas became known even to children. But the decline of classical music that began in the 1980s as patronage faded away badly affected Fateh Ali Khan and his surviving brother Hamid Ali. Although he was awarded the President’s Pride of Performance alongside many other awards there was little financial support to accompany these tokens of recognition.

Fateh Ali Khan had at times spoken with deep regret over the manner in which classical music had been effectively strangulated in the country. Among the sixth generation of ‘khyal’ singers from Patiala, Fateh Ali Khan feared there would be no possibility of the tradition continuing. Today, his sons Rustam and Sultan continue to teach classical music, while his nephew Shafqat Ali Khan is a popular singer who has fused together classical and more modern traditions. It is, however, a tragedy that Fateh Ali Khan’s voice was not heard more often over the last three decades. The demand for classical music had declined so sharply that more and more musicians turned to more popular forms of song in order to earn a livelihood. Fateh Ali Khan refused to make compromises with the musical tradition he had inherited. His death marks the end of a long era when the Patiala Gharana dominated classical music in the Subcontinent. We should today be concerned about how we are to keep our heritage alive and bring forward talent in the classical genre that can keep memories of voices such as that of Fateh Ali Khan alive.

