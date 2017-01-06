The first significant rains of the winter season have provided some much-needed respite to the country’s farmers and will help store water in the almost-dry Tarbela and Mangla dams. Before the rains had arrived, the Indus River System Authority had warned that the dams would reach the dead level by the end of February. Even now, we are hardly out of danger – both for this season and the years ahead. There is enough water left for the wheat crop but after that more will be needed for cotton and rice, and there is no guarantee that the rains will continue. Pakistan is a dry country and more than half of its annual rain comes in the months of July and August. Add to the scarcity of rainfall the global increase in temperature and we are left with a seemingly unsolvable problem. Pakistan has never been able to rely on rainfall to meet its water needs, which is why it constructed dams to store water from its share of the Indus River and its tributaries. But now the Indus Waters Treaty is facing collapse and we have not made any preparations to ensure a sufficient supply of water.

Over the last decade, India has built a chain of dams to siphon off more water than it was previously getting under the treaty. Pakistan had proposed building its own dams too, but was unable to beat India to the punch as these projects were mired in red tape and corruption. This makes our bargaining position with India and the international arbitration agencies more difficult since India can present their dams as a fait accompli. Pakistan’s only hope now is to renegotiate the Indus Waters Treaty so that we can continue to get an adequate water supply. But India is in no mood to compromise. It too has a greater demand for water than before and Narendra Modi is willing to use water as a weapon. The US, while urging the two countries to discuss their water issues bilaterally, has refused to get involved while the World Bank has also stepped away for the moment. One other move which could pressure India is if China blocks tributaries of the Yarlung Zangbo River from flowing into India until it reaches a settlement with Pakistan. In either case, our own water woes will not be sorted until this issue is addressed. And till then, it is only a matter of time till the Tarbela and Mangla dams are completely dead.

