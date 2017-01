The Punjab Police has launched a project titled ‘Revamping and Reorganisation of Police Station’ and has introduced mega structural changes at the police station level. This will further enhance the performance of police officials.

It is hoped that the police department will continue its efforts to serve the people and perform its duties and responsibilities more efficiently and effectively.

Saqib Ali

Lahore

