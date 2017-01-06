Poor sanitation is one of the major problems in Pakistan. Around 41 million Pakistanis don’t have access to toilets. People defecate openly which pollutes the environment. According to the UN, estimates a child dies every 20 seconds due to poor sanitation. According to the UNICEF figures, one in 14 children dies before they reach the age of one, and one in 11 youngsters dies before reaching the age of five. This is because of lack of clean water and poor sanitation. Moreover, it increases the trouble that most of the children are dying from preventable infections.

It is the responsibility of the government and the civil society to work for the improvement of children’s health. Basic amenities like clean drinking water, and basic health and sanitation facilities should be provided across the country.

Fatima

Absor

