Legendary classical singer Ustad Fateh Ali passed away on Wednesday (Jan 4) in Islamabad.

Along with many other awards, the singer also received the President’s Pride of Performance award. He was famous for his work across the world. It is hoped that his legacy will live on.

Shahida Diljan

Kech

