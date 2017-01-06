A project of prosperity

The Keti Bandar project was initiated by the PPP government to promote coal-based energy alternatives and to develop medium- and small-scale industries, but the project couldn’t be completed. Now this is good news that the Keti Bandar project has been made part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Ports play an important role for the development of any country. India has 12 major ports and 185 small ports. A huge amount of $15 billion is being invested by the Indian government in development of the port sector. The River Indus had many ports in the past that were destroyed naturally. There is a strong need to rebuild these ports after considering adequate surveys and financial feasibilities. The Sindh government must make an effort to make the Keti Bandar a deepwater port.

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

