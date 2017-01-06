Step up your game

I landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi early morning on December 20, 2016. The whole journey from Islamabad was a pleasant experience till the moment the plane landed in Karachi. The Karachi airport is certainly one of the country’s better airports, but it is still being run like any third world airport – all thanks to the CAA. It was surprising that the plane was not connected with the terminal through a jet-way. Instead, just like the Islamabad airport, passengers waited for the stairs to be connected with the plane and then for the buses to arrive. This caused a delay of approximately 35-40 minutes. Finally, a couple of buses were hurdled from somewhere in a frenzy on-ground which transported us to the terminal with the third bus taking its own sweet time to arrive. This episode made me question the CAA’s competence. Who is at fault when an airport that has at least four terminals, and all the necessary equipment, is still not able to connect a plane directly to one of the terminals? In this day and age, such comforts are a given for consumers who spend loads of money on travel by air.

How should passengers cope with their carry-ons, small children and infants, baby strollers, and wheelchairs for the elderly and handicapped with the stairs? As far as I could see while traveling in the bus, only a single plane was parked near a terminal, and that too an international carrier which makes me wonder if we were forced to travel in the bus with the delay because we chose to travel through a local airline. The CAA needs to step up its game, or continue facing horrid reviews from international and domestic travelers alike.

Khurrum Pervaiz

Islamabad

