Actions speak louder

Actions speak louderJanuary 06, 2017
The surge in cases of sexual violence against women in Lahore in the past three years calls into question the government’s performance to combat such incidents. There is no doubt that the government is doing a lot to promote women’s rights, but what about those helpless women who easily become victims of sexual violence.
Since it is the responsibility of the government along with the provincial police department to maintain law and order in the province therefore, it is hoped that the government will come up with a sound and effective policy to tackle the steep rise in cases of sexual violence. Only words will not do anything until they are followed by actions.
Dania Ali
Lahore