Briefs

JI provincial shura members take oath

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: The 50 newly-elected members of the provincial shura of the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) took oath of office at the two-day meeting of the body, which got underway here on Thursday. Provincial chief of the party, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, presided over the meeting that was also attended by Prof Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, provincial general secretary Abdul Wasi, and members of the consultative body.

CM directs departments to clear newspapers’ dues

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak has directed various provincial departments to ensure payment of dues to the newspapers on account of advertisements charges.He issued the directives at a meeting convened to discuss payment of the outstanding dues of media against various departments for publication of their advertisements. The chief minister ordered immediate clearance of the outstanding amount. He stressed the need for judicious use of public money for effective projection of the uplift projects to make masses aware of its utility. He said public money was a trust and therefore should be utilised carefully. The chief minister directed for devising a mechanism for ensuring timely payment to media.

Woman killed in Swat house fire

Our correspondent

MINGORA: A woman was killed Thursday while her spouse suffered serious burn injuries as fire broke out in a house in Kabal tehsil of Swat district due to gas leakage, police sources said.It was learnt that the fire broke out due to gas leakage from a geyser in the house of one Bashir Ahmad in Kabal area. They said that fire engulfed the house abruptly. As a result, Bashir Ahmad and his wife suffered serious burn injuries.The injured were taken to the Saidu Sharif Hospital where the woman succumbed to her injuries while the doctors referred Bashir Ahmad to a hospital in Peshawar owing to his precarious condition.

0



0







Briefs was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177098-Briefs/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Briefs" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177098-Briefs.