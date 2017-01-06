PESHAWAR: The 62nd Annual Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference held in London decided that the next Asia region meeting would be held in Pakistan. The Pakistani delegation to the conference was headed former National Assembly Speaker, Fehmida Mirza. She was elected to the executive committee at the conference.

Other members of the delegation from Pakistan included MNAs Ramesh Kumar and Ayesha Gulalai, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Mohammad Iqbal, Balochistan Assembly Speaker Rahila Durrani and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly member Sultan Muhammad Khan.

Sultan Muhammad Khan, who was elected MPA from a Charsadda constituency on the ticket of Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) in the May 2013 general election, was chosen by the Pakistan delegation to speak at the conference in the workshop on “Radicalisation of youth and how

we at the Commonwealth are dealing with this menace.”

His recommendation was endorsed and made part of the official concluding statement of the conference. It read as follows:Formulate practical steps, procedures and goals to contain and prevent radicalization. To promote de-radicalization, and set up monitoring/grading system evaluating attainment of such goals.

0



0







MPA Sultan Mohammad represents KP at London conference was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177096-MPA-Sultan-Mohammad-represents-KP-at-London-conference/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "MPA Sultan Mohammad represents KP at London conference" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177096-MPA-Sultan-Mohammad-represents-KP-at-London-conference.