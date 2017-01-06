PESHAWAR: The competent authority has appointed Yasir Zahoor Abbasi as Assistant Advocate General, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abbottabad.The appointment has been made on contract basis and will take effect from the date of assumption of the charge. He shall not be allowed private practice or legal advisor-ship of any kind and shall not be paid any fee for the opinion work of the provincial government, as may from time to time be assigned to him by the Law Department. Meanwhile, the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ordered posting and transfer of the following two officers with immediate effect. Muntazir Khan, was transferred and posted as Additional Secretary, Auqaf Department.

KP assistant advocate general named was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International on January 06, 2017