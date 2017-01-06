PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Pervez Khattak on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government’s reforms process was a foundation for the future good governance.

He was talking to a five-member delegation of PILDAT at the Chief Minister’s House. He said that his government introduced the Ehtesab Law to take to task all corrupt elements. The chief minister said Ehtesab Commission was autonomous, free from government interference and was carrying out all inquiries transparently and without any influence.

He said public access was ensured to the service delivery through Right to Services Act. There were almost 25 services which would have to be provided to the people within a timeframe, he said, adding that failure in this regard is considered a crime. “We have developed a system of governance supported by necessary legislations and this would provide a base for the future governance in the province,” he added.

Similarly, he said, distribution of Health Insaf Card to 1.8 million families had been started to provide them free health facilities. Pervez Khattak said apart from legislation autonomy has been given to the hospitals while salaries of doctors had been enhanced three times.

