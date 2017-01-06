NCSW holds seminar

Islamabad: A seminar titled ‘The Role of Youth for Rapid Social Development of Pakistan’ was organised by National Council of Social Welfare (NCSW), says a press release.

NCSW Chairman Dr. Nadeem Shafiq Malik chaired the seminar, while Seher Afsheen, youth activist, was the chief guest. Representatives of the Civil Society, NGOs, students, intellectuals, activist workers for youth and other stakeholders attended the seminar.

On the occasion NCSW chairman said that Pakistan is one of those countries which population comprises upon a large number of youth. Many youngsters are Member of Parliament in Pakistan. The national talent of Pakistani youth is acknowledged all over the world. They preformed their skills effectively in every field of life. The speedy progress and development of Pakistan is related with the capabilities of the youth of the country.

NCSW chairman said that Pakistan is full of resources and youth is the real assets of the country. They should abhor nepotism, dishonesty, letharginess and to act on the golden principles of honesty and meritocracy. Other prominent speakers, Faizan Hassan, Regional Director, Prime Minister Youth Training Scheme, Zunaira Noman and Seher Afsheen Youth Activists said that youth is playing a key role in the Pakistan movement. Today, the same spirit is required for the development of the country.

