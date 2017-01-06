JI holds meeting of expected candidates for next elections

Rawalpindi: As a part of preparations for the next general elections, the Naib Ameer of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Mian Muhammad Aslam and Punjab JI Ameer Mian Maqsood Ahmad on Thursday chaired a meeting of expected candidates for National Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

Addressing participants of the meeting, Mian Aslam said that Jamaat had started preparations for the general elections and it would field candidates from all the constituencies.

The meeting was part of visit of two leaders to Rawalpindi rural area which started on Thursday. General Secretary of Political Committee Malik Muhammad Ramzan, Rawalpindi Rural Ameer Shamsur Rehman Swati, general secretary Rana Muhammad Jawad, City District Rawalpindi Ameer Arif Shirazai and other local leaders also attended the meeting.

Mian Aslam said that JI wanted accountability of all those who looted the national exchequer regardless of their political affiliations.

Mian Maqsood said that JI would continue to fulfil its commitment of safeguarding and promoting ideology of Islam in the country.

Shamsur Rehman Swati said that party and its workers would also be organized at polling station level.

