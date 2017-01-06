LAHORE

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced grave concern over the cavalier manner of the authorities in closing down Lahore on Wednesday, apparently to prevent a protest.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Commission said: “HRCP is shocked by the manner in which the government chose to practically shut down the city in an attempt to regulate a protest in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

“Human Rights Commission of Pakistan has never been happy with the government’s method of crowd management and has repeatedly called for Pakistan to benefit from well-known recommendations, by experts working with the United Nations among others, on dealing with protests without resorting to excessive or disproportionate use of force or denying people the freedom of movement.

“Human Rights Commission of Pakistan must stress that the use of thoroughfares is a right that must not be denied to the people.

We hope that the government develop a policy for the future that seeks to alleviate the people’s discomfort even when protests need to be regulated.”

